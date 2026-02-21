Smead Capital Management Inc. Has $241.95 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 857,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65,584 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 4.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $241,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $374.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $385.12. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

