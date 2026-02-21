SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Siebert Williams Shank

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SM Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens upped their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,921,769 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,503,000 after purchasing an additional 375,754 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,731,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,202,000 after purchasing an additional 524,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,835,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,028,000 after buying an additional 1,906,255 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

