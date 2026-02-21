Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $183,475,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Affirm by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,977,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,898,000 after acquiring an additional 922,813 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in Affirm by 39.1% during the second quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,292,000 after acquiring an additional 814,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,899,000 after purchasing an additional 808,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Affirm from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Affirm from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 36,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,912,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,368 shares in the company, valued at $109,440. This represents a 96.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,256 shares of company stock valued at $57,231,923. Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.