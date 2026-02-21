Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Releases Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60), Zacks reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.58%.The company had revenue of $650.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of FUN opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,473,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,885 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd now owns 1,755,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Six Flags Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Six Flags Entertainment this week:

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

