Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Releases Earnings Results

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.60), Zacks reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.58%.The company had revenue of $650.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of FUN opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.39. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,454,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,473,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,885 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd now owns 1,755,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA rose in Q4 despite weather disruptions, signaling underlying cash-generation improvement that investors view favorably. Six Flags gains after seeing adjusted EBITDA rise in Q4 despite weather disruptions
- Positive Sentiment: UBS reiterated a Buy on FUN, providing analyst support that can help prop up the stock after mixed results. UBS Remains a Buy on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN)
- Positive Sentiment: Management of Dorney Park’s parent (a Six Flags property) voiced optimism despite the quarter’s weak headline results, reinforcing management’s narrative of recovery and operational focus. Dorney Park parent company upbeat despite poor results
- Neutral Sentiment: Top-line came in above Street estimates ($650.1M vs. ~$602.7M), showing better-than-expected revenue even as seasonality and weather trimmed attendance versus last year. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Neutral Sentiment: The full earnings call transcript provides context on weather impacts, cost control and season-pass strategy that investors will parse for 2026 recovery signals. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent write-ups revisiting FUN’s valuation highlight heightened share-price volatility and wide valuation swings, useful for longer-term investors evaluating risk/reward. A Look At Six Flags Entertainment (FUN) Valuation After Recent Share Price Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed badly: ($0.91) vs. consensus (~($0.31)), and the company reported a large net loss margin, which questions near-term profitability and pressures the stock. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim lowered expectations for FUN’s stock price, adding analyst downside pressure amid leverage and margin concerns. Guggenheim Has Lowered Expectations for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Stock Price
About Six Flags Entertainment
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.
Founded in 1961 by Angus G.
