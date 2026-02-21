Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $42,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,630. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,466. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.93.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9%

SPG stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day moving average is $182.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 62.06%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

