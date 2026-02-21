Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75,961 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,961 shares during the quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Darden Wealth Group Inc increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

