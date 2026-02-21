Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,939 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,078 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 112,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.32 and a 1 year high of $60.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

