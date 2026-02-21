Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.