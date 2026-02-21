Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56.
About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
