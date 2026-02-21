Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $555,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF $AUGT

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AUGT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGT opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a P/E ratio of -189.32 and a beta of 0.69. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.