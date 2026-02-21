Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF comprises 2.1% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 96.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 123,833 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis. SFLR was launched on Nov 8, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

