Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.20 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $548,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $337.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.74 and a 200-day moving average of $335.46.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

