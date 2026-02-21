Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 159,303 FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 159,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 355.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $12.98 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.

Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.

