Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 159,303 FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 159,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 355.6% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FS KKR Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $12.98 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FS KKR Capital Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that primarily invests in private middle-market U.S. companies. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by structuring investments in floating-rate senior secured loans, unitranche financings, second lien debt and mezzanine instruments. As a business development company, FSK provides financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations for privately held enterprises.
Established in 2018 through a strategic partnership between FS Investment Corporation and KKR Credit Advisors, a division of global investment firm KKR & Co Inc, FSK combines the credit underwriting capabilities of KKR’s global platform with FS’s expertise in private credit markets.
