Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,538 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.
Abbott Laboratories News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Exact Sciences stockholders approved Abbott’s acquisition proposal (preliminary results showed >99% of votes cast and ~67% of outstanding shares represented), clearing a key shareholder hurdle and advancing Abbott’s expansion into cancer screening/diagnostics — a strategic deal that should broaden revenue mix and long-term growth prospects. Exact Sciences Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Abbott
- Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s board declared its 409th consecutive quarterly dividend at $0.63/share, reinforcing a reliable income profile that supports shareholder confidence and may attract income-oriented investors. Abbott declares 409th consecutive quarterly dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Abbott reported positive clinical results for its Amulet 360 Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) occluder presented at the AF Symposium — a favorable outcome for the company’s structural-heart/device pipeline that could support future market adoption and revenue growth in electrophysiology/cardiology. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Announces Positive Results for Amulet 360 Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occlude
- Neutral Sentiment: Abbott’s board approved governance changes to streamline the board (smaller board size). This is a modest corporate-governance move that could slightly improve oversight/efficiency but is unlikely to drive material near-term earnings changes. Abbott Laboratories Streamlines Governance With Smaller Board
- Neutral Sentiment: Media comparisons (BSX vs ABT) highlight Abbott’s valuation appeal, CGM momentum and strategic deals as advantages vs. Boston Scientific — useful context for investors but not a direct corporate action. BSX vs. ABT: Which MedTech Stock is the Better Investment Now?
- Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target for ABT to $140, which may temper near-term analyst-driven upside and investor enthusiasm despite the company’s strategic wins; analyst revisions can influence sentiment and trading volume. BTIG Research Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $140.00
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
