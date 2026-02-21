Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,538 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,538 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.87.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

