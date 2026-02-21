SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.60 and last traded at GBX 150.40, with a volume of 2590990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.40.
SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SigmaRoc from GBX 120 to GBX 130 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.
SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.
