Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.99 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $66.18 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 62,217,525,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official message board is sia.tech/blog. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @siafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network. Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid. The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet. Discord, YouTubeWhitepaper”

