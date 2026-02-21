SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.59 and traded as low as GBX 80.13. SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 80.30, with a volume of 632,819 shares.

SDI Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.59. The company has a market capitalization of £83.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SDI Group (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SDI Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that SDI Group plc will post 6.002265 EPS for the current year.

About SDI Group

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

SDI’s growth strategy is twofold: 1) through the enhancement of its portfolio companies (organic growth) and, 2) through the identification and acquisition of complementary, niche technology businesses with established reputations in global markets (inorganic growth).

