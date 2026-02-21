Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 16.65 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Scottish American Investment had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 115.71%.
Scottish American Investment Stock Performance
LON SAIN opened at GBX 526.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Scottish American Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 427.04 and a 1-year high of GBX 528. The firm has a market capitalization of £859.56 million, a P/E ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 511.18.
Scottish American Investment Company Profile
