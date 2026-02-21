Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 16.65 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Scottish American Investment had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 115.71%.

Scottish American Investment Stock Performance

LON SAIN opened at GBX 526.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Scottish American Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 427.04 and a 1-year high of GBX 528. The firm has a market capitalization of £859.56 million, a P/E ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 511.18.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Trust aims to be a core investment for private investors seeking income. Its objective is to grow the dividend at a faster rate than inflation by increasing capital and growing income. The focus of the portfolio is on global equities but investments are also made in bonds, property and other asset types. The equity portfolio is managed on a global basis and usually consists of between 50–100 stocks. In constructing the portfolio, little regard is paid to the composition of the equity indices.

