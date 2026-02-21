Sava Infond d.o.o. Sells 74,270 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Sava Infond d.o.o. lowered its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 74,270 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:B opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Key Barrick Mining News

Here are the key news stories impacting Barrick Mining this week:

Barrick Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.