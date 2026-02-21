Sava Infond d.o.o. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 160.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $290.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

