Sava Infond d.o.o. Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 42.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Southern Copper by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $603,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.38 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $116.51 price objective (down previously from $118.49) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO opened at $200.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.52. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $218.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.92.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 403 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $55,544.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,731.28. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,954,344.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 605 shares in the company, valued at $126,783.04. This trade represents a 93.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

