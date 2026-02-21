Sally Chaplain Purchases 10,695 Shares of MFF Capital Investments (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Free Report) insider Sally Chaplain purchased 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.67 per share, with a total value of A$49,945.65.

MFF Capital Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

MFF Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 215.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is an investment firm manager. The firm is an internally managed listed public company incorporated in Australia. The firm ceased to be externally managed by Magellan Asset Management in 2013. The principal activity of the company is the investment in a minimum of 20 exchange-listed international or Australian companies. Value (acquisitions at attractive prices) and Quality (compounding growth) underpin MFF’s medium to longer-term analytical focus. MFF Capital Investments Limited was formed on November 10, 2006 and is domiciled in Australia.

