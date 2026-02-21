Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Trading Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 and last traded at GBX 8. 406,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 694,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94. The company has a market cap of £1.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Parris sold 1,506,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7, for a total value of £105,452.13. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.

