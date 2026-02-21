Ryder System (NYSE:R) Insider Thomas Havens Sells 12,571 Shares of Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Havens sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total value of $2,786,362.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,852.10. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.54 and a 52 week high of $230.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on R

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 254.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ryder System by 76.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ryder System by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.