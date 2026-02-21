Royal Bank Of Canada $RY Holdings Raised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank Of Canada comprises 3.8% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Bank Of Canada worth $125,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the third quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 103.8% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 86.5% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $172.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.47. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $241.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

See Also

