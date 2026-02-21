Rossby Financial LCC Buys Shares of 2,750 MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in MasTec by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 253.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $283.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $284.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MasTec from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $238.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Featured Articles

