Rosenblatt Securities Cuts HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $4.50

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut HIVE Digital Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $531.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.74. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,327,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,224 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,885.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 183,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vennlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting HIVE Digital Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Independent proxy advisory firms recommended HIVE shareholders vote “FOR” all resolutions ahead of the March 3, 2026 proxy deadline, reducing governance risk around the meeting and removing a potential near-term uncertainty for the stock. Proxy Advisory Recommendation

Independent proxy advisory firms recommended HIVE shareholders vote “FOR” all resolutions ahead of the March 3, 2026 proxy deadline, reducing governance risk around the meeting and removing a potential near-term uncertainty for the stock. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued mixed but partly constructive updates — it raised Q3 and Q4 2027 per‑share estimates (Q4 moved to $0.00 from ($0.08)) and continues to carry a Buy rating, which could support the stock if operational results track the improved near‑term targets. HC Wainwright Research Note

HC Wainwright issued mixed but partly constructive updates — it raised Q3 and Q4 2027 per‑share estimates (Q4 moved to $0.00 from ($0.08)) and continues to carry a Buy rating, which could support the stock if operational results track the improved near‑term targets. Positive Sentiment: Independent analysis (Seeking Alpha) argued HIVE could be due for a re‑rating — a bullish narrative that can attract speculative buying if clearer operational or bitcoin‑mining profitability signals emerge. Seeking Alpha: Re‑Rating Thesis

Independent analysis (Seeking Alpha) argued HIVE could be due for a re‑rating — a bullish narrative that can attract speculative buying if clearer operational or bitcoin‑mining profitability signals emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Reported February short‑interest data show effectively zero recorded short interest (entries show 0 shares), which appears anomalous and offers little clear signal on positioning — treat as neutral until clearer data are available.

Reported February short‑interest data show effectively zero recorded short interest (entries show 0 shares), which appears anomalous and offers little clear signal on positioning — treat as neutral until clearer data are available. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities substantially cut multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2027 to ($0.77) from $0.07 and several quarterly cuts), signaling materially weaker expected profitability and adding downward pressure on the share price. Northland Securities Revisions

Northland Securities substantially cut multiple quarterly and full‑year EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2027 to ($0.77) from $0.07 and several quarterly cuts), signaling materially weaker expected profitability and adding downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright also trimmed several near‑term and FY2026/2027 EPS estimates in the same report (despite some raises elsewhere), showing analysts remain uncertain on HIVE’s ability to sustainably return to profitability. HC Wainwright Revisions

HC Wainwright also trimmed several near‑term and FY2026/2027 EPS estimates in the same report (despite some raises elsewhere), showing analysts remain uncertain on HIVE’s ability to sustainably return to profitability. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt published a pessimistic forecast for HIVE’s stock price, adding negative analyst sentiment and likely contributing to selling pressure among short‑term traders. Rosenblatt Pessimistic Forecast

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

