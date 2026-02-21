Robin Leopold Sells 432 Shares of Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alerian MLP ETN Trading Up 1.3%
NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Alerian MLP ETN has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $34.64.
Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETN
Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP ETN
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.