Robin Leopold Sells 432 Shares of Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,072,520.42. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alerian MLP ETN Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Alerian MLP ETN has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Alerian MLP ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP ETN

Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMJB. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,140,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 31.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 133,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the period.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

