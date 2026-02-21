Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $586,320.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,551,480.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

More Rivian Automotive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.