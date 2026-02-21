Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $586,320.00 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,044,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,551,480.80. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of RIVN stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.76.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.
Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and software/services strength — Rivian reported ~ $1.3B in Q4 revenue, beat top- and bottom-line estimates, and highlighted improving profitability in its software & services segment, supporting the thesis of margin recovery. Rivian Q4 revenue & software profitability
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst support and guidance lift the growth case — Firms and commentators point to Rivian’s 2026 delivery guidance (62k–67k vehicles) and services mix as catalysts for multi-year revenue growth if R2 demand materializes. Forbes on services & guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Broker reiterations/maintains — Baird kept an Outperform rating, signaling continued institutional conviction among some analysts. Baird Outperform on Rivian
- Neutral Sentiment: Stock is trending and widely discussed — Rivian has been one of the most-searched/talked-about tickers lately; increased attention can amplify moves but is not directional by itself. Zacks trending stock coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst positioning — some banks have moved to Hold/Hold-like ratings (e.g., Barclays/others), producing a range of price targets that keeps consensus at a neutral tilt. Barclays hold on Rivian
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by top executives — CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares and CEO Robert Scaringe sold 34,900 shares at ~ $16.80 each on Feb. 18; while both retain large stakes, these concurrent sales have pressured sentiment. CFO sale report CEO sale report
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/caution — DA Davidson cut to Underperform (citing aggressive R2 ramp assumptions), adding downside risk if the R2 launch or early demand disappoints. DA Davidson downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: R2 execution risk remains a headline risk — multiple commentaries warn the stock is sensitive to any miss on R2 production, deliveries or margins; that risk can quickly reverse the recent gains. R2 execution risk coverage
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
