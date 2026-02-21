Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.760-4.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Ringcentral also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.160-1.190 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ringcentral from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of RNG opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Ringcentral has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $40.64.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.52 million. Ringcentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Ringcentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ringcentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

In other Ringcentral news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $111,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 93,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,924.40. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $747,858.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,803.20. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,141 shares of company stock worth $1,491,632. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger guidance — RNG reported $1.18 EPS and $644.0M revenue, topping estimates, with subscription sales and margins improving; management raised FY‑2026 EPS and Q1 EPS guidance well above Street expectations, underpinning the move higher. MarketBeat Q4 release

Q4 beat and stronger guidance — RNG reported $1.18 EPS and $644.0M revenue, topping estimates, with subscription sales and margins improving; management raised FY‑2026 EPS and Q1 EPS guidance well above Street expectations, underpinning the move higher. Positive Sentiment: AI momentum cited as driver — Management and coverage note that RingCentral’s AI features are lifting bookings and revenue trends, helping convince investors that the company can sustain growth vs. other software names. CNBC AI / rally article

AI momentum cited as driver — Management and coverage note that RingCentral’s AI features are lifting bookings and revenue trends, helping convince investors that the company can sustain growth vs. other software names. Positive Sentiment: Earnings coverage and analyst commentary reinforce the beat — Multiple outlets and earnings notes highlight improved subscription trends and margin expansion, supporting investor confidence in the company’s execution. Zacks Q4 coverage

Earnings coverage and analyst commentary reinforce the beat — Multiple outlets and earnings notes highlight improved subscription trends and margin expansion, supporting investor confidence in the company’s execution. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Options flow showed a large spike in call purchases, signaling speculative or institutional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. Options activity note

Unusual call buying — Options flow showed a large spike in call purchases, signaling speculative or institutional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target updates mixed — Rosenblatt raised its price target and maintained a buy rating, a supportive signal, though some targets and commentary vary across brokers. Benzinga note

Analyst target updates mixed — Rosenblatt raised its price target and maintained a buy rating, a supportive signal, though some targets and commentary vary across brokers. Neutral Sentiment: Small quarterly dividend declared — RingCentral announced a $0.075 per‑share dividend (ex‑dividend March 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to be a major stock mover. Dividend announcement

Small quarterly dividend declared — RingCentral announced a $0.075 per‑share dividend (ex‑dividend March 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to be a major stock mover. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk attention — Coverage of RNG joining S&P indices also flags valuation and other risks, which could cap upside if investors focus on stretched multiples and execution risks. Yahoo S&P indices article

Valuation and risk attention — Coverage of RNG joining S&P indices also flags valuation and other risks, which could cap upside if investors focus on stretched multiples and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics still mixed — Reports note a very low net margin and negative return on equity, which may keep longer‑term skeptics cautious despite the quarter’s beat. Earnings call transcript

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ringcentral by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ringcentral by 928.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 78,119 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ringcentral by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ringcentral by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Ringcentral by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

