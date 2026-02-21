Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 248.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.