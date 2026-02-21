Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,099 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 125.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The business had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $98,817.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 95,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,014.28. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $451,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 575,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746,062.25. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 39,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,703 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

