Rhumbline Advisers Sells 16,946 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 86.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,614.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.63 and a beta of 1.63. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $229.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro’s product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

