Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,778 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hawkins were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 137.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,594,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.30 and a 1-year high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.75%.The company had revenue of $244.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.24%.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawkins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.29 per share, for a total transaction of $193,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 50,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,766.03. This represents a 3.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawkins, Inc (NASDAQ: HWKN) is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins’ product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

