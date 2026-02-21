Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for YETI (YETI)

YETI (NYSE: YETI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/20/2026 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

2/17/2026 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – YETI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – YETI had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/16/2026 – YETI was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/16/2026 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,912.04. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get YETI Holdings Inc alerts:

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.