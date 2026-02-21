Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for YETI (YETI)

YETI (NYSE: YETI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/20/2026 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.
- 2/17/2026 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – YETI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – YETI had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/16/2026 – YETI was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/16/2026 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $442,141.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,912.04. This represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.
