Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Strong-Buy Rating

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.25. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14 billion. Repsol had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol is a Spanish integrated energy company engaged across the full oil and gas value chain and increasingly in low‑carbon energy businesses. Its core activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream operations such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading and logistics, and downstream refining, petrochemicals, and fuel marketing. The company also supplies lubricants, specialty chemicals and related industrial products, and operates a widespread network of retail fuel stations and convenience services.

Founded in 1987, Repsol has grown from a national refiner into a global energy player through international exploration, production projects and commercial expansion.

