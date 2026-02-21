Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.9167.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,783,181. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 2,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $135.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Repligen has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,787.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

