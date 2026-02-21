RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.2857.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of RB Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on RB Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Insider Activity at RB Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 20,742 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,385,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,370,435. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RB Global by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in RB Global by 857.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RB Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,813 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. RB Global has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $119.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.70.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

