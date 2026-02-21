Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 357.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Range Resources by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

NYSE RRC opened at $39.71 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

