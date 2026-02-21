Raiffeisen Bank International AG Trims Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,948 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in First Solar were worth $32,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Up 3.7%

FSLR stock opened at $241.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.81. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $285.99.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.