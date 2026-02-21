Raiffeisen Bank International AG Trims Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,948 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in First Solar were worth $32,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $1,193,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court struck down the administration’s proposed “reciprocal” tariffs, removing a major policy overhang that could have increased costs or disrupted supply chains for U.S. solar projects and module makers — a clear near-term positive for First Solar’s domestic project economics and project pipeline. First Solar surges after Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ tariffs
- Positive Sentiment: First Solar secured a $1.5B five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility, improving liquidity and financial flexibility to fund plant ramp, working capital and project development. That reduces financing risk around expansion plans. First Solar Secures $1.5 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
- Positive Sentiment: Company expansion and tax-credit activity — including a new ~$1.1B Louisiana plant and a recent tax-credit sale — are cited as lifting the outlook, supporting revenue visibility as First Solar scales U.S. manufacturing. First Solar to Release Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming Q4 earnings are a near-term catalyst — results and guidance will be watched for margins, demand trends and any commentary on U.S. vs. Asia supply mix. Investors should expect volatility around the print. First Solar to Release Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Heightened retail/investor attention (Zacks/Yahoo coverage) is drawing flows and may amplify intraday moves, but it doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector data: Array Technologies’ rebound highlights strong U.S. solar demand and backlog, which can be a tailwind for installers and module suppliers (indirect for FSLR). Array Technologies Legacy Operations Regain Momentum on Volume Surge?
- Negative Sentiment: Competition from low-cost Asian output remains a structural headwind mentioned in previews; margins and ASP pressure could reappear if global oversupply intensifies despite the tariff ruling. First Solar to Release Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday weakness reported in coverage and odd/unclear short-interest reporting suggest potential for near-term volatility and noisy price action; monitor volume and updates. First Solar (FSLR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
FSLR stock opened at $241.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.81. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $285.99.
First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.
