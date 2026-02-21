Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 26,523 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,523 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $17,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $122.41 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $168.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,935,755.36. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Dbs Bank raised Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.53.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

