Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 12,829 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,786 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average is $292.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Autodesk from $390.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 target price on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.96.

More Autodesk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Stories

