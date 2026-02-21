Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Stake in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Workday by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $124,718,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.32.

Workday News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.64 and a 12 month high of $281.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $199,710.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,012.16. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.75, for a total value of $17,384,919.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,034,027.75. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Featured Articles

