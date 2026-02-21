Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Position in Deere & Company $DE

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,578,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 573.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,597,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 50,691.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 331,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,376,279,000 after purchasing an additional 309,081 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,386,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,930,000 after purchasing an additional 292,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $662.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $404.42 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.27.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $6,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,920. This represents a 36.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total value of $20,797,793.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,160,775.30. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.20.

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

