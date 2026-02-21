Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.0% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,357.94. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $532.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.00 and a 12 month high of $552.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Key Stories Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: HCA is expanding emergency access through local partnerships and new freestanding ERs, which can increase lower‑acuity, higher‑margin volumes and outpatient revenue. Read More.

HCA is expanding emergency access through local partnerships and new freestanding ERs, which can increase lower‑acuity, higher‑margin volumes and outpatient revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: HCA opened a new ER site (Shoppes at Mission Trace) — incremental access points support ambulatory/ER growth. Read More.

HCA opened a new ER site (Shoppes at Mission Trace) — incremental access points support ambulatory/ER growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and momentum coverage is favorable: Zacks highlights HCA as a momentum name and JPMorgan raised its price target to $535 (neutral rating but higher target), both of which can attract investor flows. Read More. — Read More.

Analyst and momentum coverage is favorable: Zacks highlights HCA as a momentum name and JPMorgan raised its price target to $535 (neutral rating but higher target), both of which can attract investor flows. Read More. — Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local human‑interest/community health stories (neonatal success, suicide‑prevention grant) are positive for brand but unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More. — Read More.

Local human‑interest/community health stories (neonatal success, suicide‑prevention grant) are positive for brand but unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More. — Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Leadership moves (new chief nurse in Houston; four new leaders in Alaska) are operational/clinic-level changes that support execution but are not major catalysts on their own. Read More. — Read More.

Leadership moves (new chief nurse in Houston; four new leaders in Alaska) are operational/clinic-level changes that support execution but are not major catalysts on their own. Read More. — Read More. Negative Sentiment: A nurse sued HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and a security company after a violent patient attack — litigation and safety concerns can raise reputational risk and potential costs. Read More.

A nurse sued HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and a security company after a violent patient attack — litigation and safety concerns can raise reputational risk and potential costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Critical opinion pieces highlight continued safety concerns at Mission Hospital; sustained negative media about safety can pressure sentiment and invite regulatory/survey scrutiny. Read More.

Critical opinion pieces highlight continued safety concerns at Mission Hospital; sustained negative media about safety can pressure sentiment and invite regulatory/survey scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: EVP Michael McAlevey sold ~1,694 shares (~$903K). While single insider sales often reflect personal liquidity, markets sometimes view such moves as a minor negative signal. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.