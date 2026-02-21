Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 441.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,957 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $118.70 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,692.98. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. This represents a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Argus raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

