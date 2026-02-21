Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $8.15 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $304.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.43 and a 12-month high of $304.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 12.88%.Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $3,011,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,092.84. This trade represents a 22.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,366,997. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 101,765 shares of company stock valued at $29,877,543 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $315.00 to $312.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

