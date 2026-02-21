Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $6.80 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
CAT opened at $759.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $649.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.
Trending Headlines about Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Caterpillar reported sequential EPS growth and revenue above expectations, snapping five quarters of EPS declines — a near‑term earnings positive that supports upside if margins stabilize. CAT Sees Q4 Earnings Growth Amid Cost Pressures
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish outlook: CNBC highlights momentum from 2025 and argues there’s more upside in 2026 based on order strength and secular exposures — a catalyst for positive analyst sentiment and fund flows. This industrial giant is off to the races in 2026 after a strong 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Mining tech M&A: Caterpillar completed the RPMGlobal acquisition to bolster software and data offerings — a strategic move to increase recurring, higher‑margin services revenue over time. Caterpillar acquires RPMGlobal to bolster mining tech solutions
- Positive Sentiment: Battery/capacity push: Caterpillar‑backed investments (ElevenEs Series B & reported mega battery plant plans) expand electrification exposure — long‑term growth potential in mining and power systems. ElevenEs Held 1st Closing of Its Series B Investment Round
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center demand angle: Coverage points to Caterpillar exposure to data‑center power and electrification — a structural demand story that could diversify revenue beyond equipment cycles. Can AI Infrastructure Spending Keep CAT Stock Climbing?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events: Management will appear at CONEXPO and recently presented at Barclays — useful for incremental guidance but not immediate catalysts until management commentary or updates. Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed to Participate in Fireside Chat at CONEXPO
- Neutral Sentiment: Benchmarking: Caterpillar is among the Dow leaders YTD — positive sentiment but not a direct fundamental driver. Caterpillar, Honeywell, and Chevron Lead the Dow Jones in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Multiple disclosed sales (including CAO William Schaupp and other senior officers) have been reported this week — raising short‑term selling pressure and investor concern about timing. Insider Selling: Caterpillar CAO Sells 972 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Margin and estimate risks: Reports flag tariffs, rising input costs and margin compression heading into 2026; Zacks has trimmed near‑term EPS estimates — a clear short‑term earnings risk. CAT Sees Q4 Earnings Growth Amid Cost Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Coverage on mining tech and battery moves calls attention to a rich CAT valuation vs. the added execution risk of new initiatives — could limit multiple expansion. Caterpillar’s Mining Tech And Battery Moves Confront Rich Valuation Concerns
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $763.39, for a total transaction of $1,346,619.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,281.60. The trade was a 55.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
