Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $6.80 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $759.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $649.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $805.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $763.39, for a total transaction of $1,346,619.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,281.60. The trade was a 55.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 141,172 shares of company stock valued at $96,514,673 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

