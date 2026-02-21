Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $41.02 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Elefante Mark B grew its stake in Xylem by 14.5% during the third quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 28,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.08.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.63. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.