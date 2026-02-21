Raiffeisen Bank International AG Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,035,000 after purchasing an additional 294,673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.70. The company has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. This represents a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 341,260 shares of company stock valued at $54,256,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

