Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 2,792 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $65,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 10,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 14.0% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Home Depot from $362.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.27.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

HD stock opened at $382.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.26 and a 200-day moving average of $380.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

